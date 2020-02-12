OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) to Issue None Dividend of $2.83 on March 13th

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) announced a None dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 2.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,922. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

