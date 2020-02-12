OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $56.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. OneMain has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 291.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 4,031.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

