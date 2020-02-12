Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.94

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$62.94 and last traded at C$62.69, with a volume of 377402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.34.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion and a PE ratio of 51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

