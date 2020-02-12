Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report sales of $216.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.10 million. Opko Health reported sales of $221.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year sales of $894.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $892.09 million to $897.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $878.63 million, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $917.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,874.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,197,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,729. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Opko Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Opko Health by 4,068.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 444,396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Opko Health by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

OPK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 2,783,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.39. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

