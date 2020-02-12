Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Opko Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.39. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,942.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 1,197,262 shares of company stock worth $1,809,729 over the last 90 days. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

