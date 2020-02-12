Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.01

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 692935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPB. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

The stock has a market cap of $922.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Opus Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Opus Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Opus Bank by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Opus Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Opus Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

