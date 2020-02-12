Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 147.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $142,756,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 66.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 446,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,071. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.