Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.08 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,195 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 63,623 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,313 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,335. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

