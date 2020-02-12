Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Lennar stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $71.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

