Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 40,435 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Aqua America worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,786 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 204,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 935,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. 1,107,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

