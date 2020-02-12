Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,240 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 11,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 30.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Shares of BDX traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,019. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.73.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

