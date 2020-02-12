Ory Weihs Purchases 100,000 Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Ory Weihs bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($38,147.86).

LON XLM opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. XLMedia PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.21).

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

