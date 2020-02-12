Ory Weihs Purchases 100,000 Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Ory Weihs bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($38,147.86).
LON XLM opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. XLMedia PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.21).
XLMedia Company Profile
Featured Article: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.