OST (OST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and OKEx. OST has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $1.13 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDCM, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

