Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Owens-Illinois in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,405 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.