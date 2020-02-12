Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,232 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.10. 5,097,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

