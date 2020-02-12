Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,452 Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,251,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,791,000 after buying an additional 105,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 691,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

LEG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,852. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.