Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.32. 21,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,304. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $97.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $489,618.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,895 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

