Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $257,000 in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

Shares of SPGI traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.44. 888,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $194.68 and a 1-year high of $300.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.77 and a 200-day moving average of $264.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

