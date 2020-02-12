Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.42. 11,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.07. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $338.41. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

