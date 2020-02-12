Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 9,607 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

