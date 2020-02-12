Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Several research firms have commented on PK. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 43,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,638. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

