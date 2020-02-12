Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:PATI traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,845. Patriot Transportation has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 million, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder John D. Baker II acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $59,368. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.