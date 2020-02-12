Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,467. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

