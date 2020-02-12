Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 45 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.06. 301,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,940. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $305.65 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.