Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,053,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

