Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.4% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,586,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

