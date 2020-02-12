Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 805 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 700,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,882,000 after acquiring an additional 643,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. 18,727,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,764,279. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

