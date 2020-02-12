Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,461. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

