PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut PaySign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PaySign in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

PAYS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.06. 260,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $434.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 0.67. PaySign has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,049,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.78% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

