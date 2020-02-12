PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,000 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the January 15th total of 403,600 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.13. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365 in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

