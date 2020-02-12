PCSB Financial Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.