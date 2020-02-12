Peercoin (PPC) Hits One Day Volume of $100,720.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $100,720.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bitsane and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,354.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.23 or 0.04569633 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00786360 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,993,034 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bittrex, WEX, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

