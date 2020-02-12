Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Major Shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc Sells 100,617 Shares

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $288.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 359,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 194,721 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,687,000.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

