Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $70-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Perceptron alerts:

Shares of PRCP stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Perceptron has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.