Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan Buys 4,000 Shares

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $355,150,000 after buying an additional 1,301,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $653,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,597.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,323 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $16,115,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2,583.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,723 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 327,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.