Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of GSI Technology worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIT. Strs Ohio grew its stake in GSI Technology by 130.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GSI Technology by 329.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GSI Technology by 1,277.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 746,933 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSI Technology stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 1,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.31. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

