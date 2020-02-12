Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Iteris worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.21. Iteris Inc has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Iteris Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

