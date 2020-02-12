Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,803 Shares of Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Continental Materials worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CUO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 2,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,925. Continental Materials Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Continental Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Continental Materials

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

