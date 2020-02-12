Pershing Square Capital Manage Sells 73,178 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $890.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $862.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $820.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $592.55 and a 12-month high of $899.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

