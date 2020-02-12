Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.12-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

PRSP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,245. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Perspecta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

