Phillips 66 (PSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE PSX opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

