Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) Now Covered by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

Research analysts at China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Phoenix Tree has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

