Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $332,414.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $332,414.00 and $542.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.01288195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00050484 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00212873 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002475 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00068497 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004803 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.