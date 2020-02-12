Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.12

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $8.60. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 1,988 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

