Pillar Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Pillar has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $16,113.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03573597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00143948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003052 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.