Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $178.59. 10,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $179.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

