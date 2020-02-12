Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 638,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,342. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $617.97 million, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

