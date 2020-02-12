Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $208,000 in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 85,826 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,411,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. 290,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,763. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

