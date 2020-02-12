Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $217,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,663,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336,821 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 727,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.83. 69,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,135. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,487. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

