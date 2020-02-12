Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 235 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 659,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,175. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

